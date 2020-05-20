With its DC Memorial Day sale now underway, ComiXology is turning its attention to some Marvel discounts with a new batch of must-read single issue releases for under $1 each. One highlight from the sale is on Hawkeye Freefall Volume 1 at $0.99. Down from its $4 going rate, today’s offer saves you 75%, is the first price cut we’ve seen on a digital copy, and a new all-time low. This graphic novel was just released at the beginning of this year and follows along as Clint Barton deals with a mysterious and ruthless new Ronin that’s on a destructive rampage. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale, including additional Hawkeye comic deals and more.

Other standouts from this batch of Marvel reads:

Hawkeye Freefall comic synopsis:

When a mysterious and ruthless new Ronin starts tearing a destructive path through the city, suspicion immediately falls on Hawkeye, but Clint has more to worry about than who’s wearing his old costume. After a clash with the Hood ends badly, Hawkeye gives himself a new mission that will place him in the crosshairs of one of New York’s most dangerous villains. Hawkeye’s mission and Ronin’s secret plans will set them on a collision course that only one of them will walk away from.

