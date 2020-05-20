With its DC Memorial Day sale now underway, ComiXology is turning its attention to some Marvel discounts with a new batch of must-read single issue releases for under $1 each. One highlight from the sale is on Hawkeye Freefall Volume 1 at $0.99. Down from its $4 going rate, today’s offer saves you 75%, is the first price cut we’ve seen on a digital copy, and a new all-time low. This graphic novel was just released at the beginning of this year and follows along as Clint Barton deals with a mysterious and ruthless new Ronin that’s on a destructive rampage. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale, including additional Hawkeye comic deals and more.
Other standouts from this batch of Marvel reads:
- Spider-Man The Black Cat Strikes: $1 (Reg. $4)
- Star: $1 (Reg. $4)
- Hawkeye Freefall Vol. 2: $1 (Reg. $4)
- and even more…
Swing by our Comixology guide for even more discounted graphic novels and single issue reads to expand your digital library. Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics.
Hawkeye Freefall comic synopsis:
When a mysterious and ruthless new Ronin starts tearing a destructive path through the city, suspicion immediately falls on Hawkeye, but Clint has more to worry about than who’s wearing his old costume. After a clash with the Hood ends badly, Hawkeye gives himself a new mission that will place him in the crosshairs of one of New York’s most dangerous villains. Hawkeye’s mission and Ronin’s secret plans will set them on a collision course that only one of them will walk away from.
