These discounted Fossil watches at Amazon shake up your wardrobe from $64.50

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Fossil watches on sale for up to 30% off. Our top pick is the Automatic Self-Winding Brown Watch (ME3098) for $133.98 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stainless steel watch sets itself apart with a brown colorway, skeleton dial, and Roman numerals. It’s water resistant for up to 50-meters and features an automatic self-wind movement. This means that no battery is required as all the necessary power is generated by the motion of you walking around each day. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More Fossil watches on sale:

Since we’re talking Fossil, be sure to check out our coverage of the latest BIG TIC Watch. It delivers a retro and colorful design that is bound to turn some heads. Oh, and don’t forget to swing by today’s backpack sale to find a Fossil bag discounted to $65.

Fossil Automatic Self-Wind Brown Watch features:

Round Stainless Steel watch featuring skeleton dial with Roman numeral and stick indices in black

The automatic movement features a built-in rotor that’s powered by the motion of your wrist—no battery required.

Automatic self-wind movement with analog display

Distressed leather band with buckle closure

