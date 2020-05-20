These discounted Fossil watches at Amazon shake up your wardrobe from $64.50

- May. 20th 2020 2:26 pm ET

$64.50
0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Fossil watches on sale for up to 30% off. Our top pick is the Automatic Self-Winding Brown Watch (ME3098) for $133.98 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stainless steel watch sets itself apart with a brown colorway, skeleton dial, and Roman numerals. It’s water resistant for up to 50-meters and features an automatic self-wind movement. This means that no battery is required as all the necessary power is generated by the motion of you walking around each day. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More Fossil watches on sale:

Since we’re talking Fossil, be sure to check out our coverage of the latest BIG TIC Watch. It delivers a retro and colorful design that is bound to turn some heads. Oh, and don’t forget to swing by today’s backpack sale to find a Fossil bag discounted to $65.

Fossil Automatic Self-Wind Brown Watch features:

  • Round Stainless Steel watch featuring skeleton dial with Roman numeral and stick indices in black
  • The automatic movement features a built-in rotor that’s powered by the motion of your wrist—no battery required.
  • Automatic self-wind movement with analog display
  • Distressed leather band with buckle closure

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$64.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fossil

Fossil
watches

About the Author