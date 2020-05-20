Today’s backpack deals include Osprey, Timbuk2, and Fossil from $65

Amazon is offering the Osprey Nova Laptop Backpack in several colorways for $89.93 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and among the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked. This stylish, high-quality backpack is ready to tote any modern MacBook or iPad. There’s an organization pocket in the front that paves the way for easy storage of smaller items. If you like to carry a magazine with you, Osprey has that covered with a dedicated sleeve inside. Each side of this bag sports a water bottle pocket. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More backpacks on sale:

If none of the bags are the right fit for your needs, we’ve got you covered with a wide variety of sales. Recent roundups include Timbuk2, Fossil, and Cocoon bags from $17, several Timbuk2 offerings from $40, and even an expansive Thule sale that brings Mac backpacks and sleeves to new lows.

Osprey Nova Laptop Backpack features:

TSA airport approved laptop pocket

Internal magazine or document sleeve and organization

Front panel organization pocket with key clip

Stretch mesh front panel pocket and dual side water bottle pockets

Heat embossed scratch free slash pocket and blinker light attachment

