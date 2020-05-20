Amazon is currently taking an extra 15% off a selection of GE Enbrighten Z-Wave smart home accessories headlined by the Smart Motion Light Switch at $42.07 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer saves you $8 and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. This Z-Wave light switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave Plus support. It’s a perfect option for automating or controlling overhead lights for those that don’t want to replace each and every bulb. There’s also a built-in occupancy sensor, which brings motion control and more into the mix alongside a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater. Rated 4/5 stars from over 100 customers. Head below for additional GE Z-Wave deals and more.

On top of the featured deal, you’ll be able to take an extra 15% off a selection of additional GE Enbrighten accessories when clipping the on-page coupons.

Other GE Enbrighten Z-Wave deals:

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Surge Protector (KP303) for $27.99 shipped with the code 30KASASTRIP at checkout. Normally $40, this beats our last mention by $2 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering three individually-controlled smart outlets on a power strip, you’ll also get dual 2.4A USB ports for charging your smartphone or peripherals. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations as well.

GE Smart Motion Light Switch features:

Put home automation into motion with the GE-branded Unfrighten Z-Wave In-Wall Smart Motion Switch. When paired with a compatible hub, the hardwired motion-detecting smart switch operates ceiling lights, wall fixtures and more through individual commands and programmed settings. Wirelessly control and schedule indoor or outdoor fixtures for effortless management of your home. Your automation possibilities are seemingly infinite when connected to hubs from Wink, SmartThings, Home Seer, Vera, Nexia and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!