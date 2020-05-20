Score an up to $140 discount on Google Pixelbook Go starting at $530

Best Buy is currently discounting Google Pixelbook Go headlined by the certified refurbished i5/8GB/64GB version for $529.99 shipped via its official eBay storefront. Typically fetching $649, today’s offer is good for a $119 discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Having just been released last fall, Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen display and comes powered by an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity, which is included alongside a 3.5mm port. Over 180 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Find more deals down below.

Now if you’re not looking to settle for a refurbished model, Best Buy is also taking up to $140 off new condition versions starting at $584.10 for the same configuration mentioned above. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member in order to lock-in the deals. That’s down from the $649 going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low of a new model.

Use your savings to grab Amazon’s highly-rated in-house laptop sleeve for $14. Whether you’re picking up the Pixelbook Go to get some work done at home or plan on toting it off to college come the fall, a little extra protection can go a long way. It comes in a few different styles, and even includes a front pocket for storing the charger and other accessories.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Complete your projects on the go with this Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook laptop. The 8th Gen Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM handle everyday use, while a 128GB SSD offers fast start-up times and data access. This black touch-screen Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook has Intel UHD Graphics 615 graphics for high image quality and a built-in HD webcam for crystal-clear video conferencing.

