Around 2-weeks after DroneDJ came across a duo of fresh GoPro trademarks, the company best-known for its action cameras has unveiled its latest accessory to date. It’s called GoPro Zeus Mini and bundles functionality found in Light Mod and Magnetic Swivel Clip, making it extremely simple to bring hands-free LED lighting into your next recording. Continue reading to learn more.

GoPro Zeus Mini: An all-in-one lighting accessory

When it comes to photography and videography, ample lighting is of utmost importance. Without it, dark footage looks grainy and is nothing to write home about. Bring some illumination into the picture and that changes everything. GoPro Zeus Mini tries to solve this problem in a variety of ways thanks to its magnetic and clippable design.

The company cites a variety of scenarios where the utility of GoPro Zeus Mini can shine. Some of which include clipping it onto a belt or backpack strap, snapping it under your car’s hood, connecting to a drainpipe, and the list goes on. Using it as a headlamp also made the list since it can easily be clipped on to “any hat, beanie or headband.”

There are four brightness levels onboard and the highest setting produces 200-lumens. The color temperature is 5000K, which GoPro has tuned “for GoPro cameras when using Zeus Mini for filming.” It’s waterproof up to 33-feet and users can anticipate for up to 6-hour battery life once fully charged.

“Zeus Mini brings to lighting what the HERO camera brings to cameras—incredible versatility, design and performance,” said GoPro’s founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. “Once you start using Zeus Mini, you realize how convenient it is to have added light during so many situations. I now keep one in my car, one in my toolbox and one in my backpack for on-the-go readiness. It’s addictively enabling.”

Pricing and availability

With Light Mod priced at $50 and Magnetic Swivel Clip costing around $25, GoPro Zeus Mini is actually a better value. It’s priced at $69.99, shaving $5 off what GoPro owners would typically spend on two separate accessories. It’s available for order now direct from GoPro and may show up on Amazon in the near future.

9to5Toys’ Take

With a waterproof design, 6-hour battery life, and several brightness levels to choose from, there’s a lot to like about GoPro Zeus Mini. It makes it easy for burgeoning YouTube channels to increase lighting in how-to videos and the like, without much fuss required.

While some could argue it’s better to have two little accessories rather than one, I think many will appreciate that GoPro Zeus Mini makes it simple to bring lighting into almost any recording thanks to its built-in Magnetic Swivel Clip. I do wish pricing was a bit lower, but that’s often the case for almost any first-party accessory.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!