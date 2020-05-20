OXO’s BREW Adjustable Kettle is a coffee bar must-have at $70 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the OXO BREW Adjustable Temperature Kettle for $69.99 shipped. Normally $100, this is a match of the price that we usually see it fall to and is the best available. If you’re wanting the perfect cup of tea or coffee, well, this kettle is the a fantastic tool for the job. It allows you to change the temperature that it brings the water to, which can result in the perfect brew every time. It also holds the water at temperature for up to 30-minutes, allowing you to make multiple cups without having to boil water each time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For something a little fancier looking, but not quite as feature-packed, Bodum’s cork and steel gooseneck kettle is a great option. On sale at $30, you’re saving 25% from its regular going rate. However, AmazonBasics has you covered with a basic kettle for just $22 Prime shipped.

If you’re wanting to upgrade your morning set up in other ways, be sure to check out Trevor’s guide to the must-have coffee essentials.

OXO Brew Adjustable Kettle features:

Kettle boils up to 1.75 L of water faster than the microwave and safer than the stovetop, and water is heated and held for 30 minutes at your preferred temperature for tea or coffee (170-212)

The backlit screen and one-dial interface allow you to easily choose the exact temperature in Degree Fahrenheit or Celsius, and let you know when chosen temperature is reached

Durable, BPA-free borosilicate glass for thermal shock protection and water level visibility

