TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac System includes three nodes at $140 (Save 22%)

Best Buy is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router 3-Pack for $139.99 shipped. Down from $180, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, comes within $8 of the all-time low, and is one of the best we’ve tracked this year. Featuring up to 5,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this Wi-Fi system pairs three mesh routers together in order to achieve a whole-home setup. You’re also looking at up to 1,167Mb/s speeds, allowing plenty of bandwidth for streaming shows, diving into online games, backing up a computer, and more. Plus, support for 100 connected devices ensures smart home owners will be able to expand their setups in the future. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

Don’t forget you can still save $70 while scoring a 2020 low on the ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router. And on the topic of 802.11ax networking accessories, be sure to check out our UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router.

TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh Router System features:

Get fast and seamless WiFi throughout your home. 3 Deco M4 units work together to create a single network that provides coverage up to 5,500 sq. ft, so you can keep your devices connected even as you move around. Enjoy smooth streaming and gaming from your bedroom to your backyard with no additional work.

