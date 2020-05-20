Snag this smart 32-inch Westinghouse HDTV under $100, today only

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the Westinghouse 32-inch 720p HDTV for $99.99 shipped. You’ll find this offer direct from the retailer as well. As a comparison, this TV originally sold for $170 but trends around $150 these days. This is also a match of the lowest price all-time at Best Buy. Although you won’t find the latest features, but at under $100, this is certainly a capable bargain option for the bedroom, den, or a kid’s play area. Notable specs include three HDMI inputs and the inclusion of various streaming platforms, which are typically excluded from TVs at this price point. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards but will do just fine for this 720p display, as well.

For a much higher-end option, consider going with Samsung’s new 85-inch Crystal 4K HDR Smart UHDTV, which just got its first discount at $300 off. Amongst a slew of notable features here is support for AirPlay 2, HDR content, and more. Check out all the details right here.

Westinghouse 32-inch HDTV features:

Enjoy your favorite shows in HD clarity with this 32-inch Westinghouse TV. It has three HDMI ports for connecting movie players, gaming consoles and other accessories, and its integrated applications let you stream digital content through its Wi-Fi capability. This Westinghouse TV has a slim bezel for maximum viewing area.

