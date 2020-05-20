WORX Hydroshot cordless pressure washer is perfect for spring cleanup at $99

- May. 20th 2020 10:16 am ET

Amazon offers the WORX WG625 20V Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Lowe’s. Today’s deal is a $20 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen at Amazon since the beginning of 2020. It’s the season to be cleaning up your outdoor spaces, but sometimes investing in a full-blown pressure washer isn’t an option. This hose add-on delivers “5-times the water pressure” in comparison to a standard nozzle. But it really stands out with a built-in battery, which makes this a fully cordless alternative to bulkier pressure washers that can be a pain to haul around. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Looking for a more affordable alternative? This model for $20 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness. You’ll find everything from smart thermostats to LED light bulbs, and more all in one easy to browse location.

WORX Pressure Washer features:

  • Delivers 5x the water pressure of a garden hose & nozzle
  • Pulls water from buckets, pools, lakes any freshwater source
  • Bottle adapter lets you take water with you. It takes approximately 5 hours to fully charge the battery
  • Lightweight & portable for easy outdoor cleaning without a bulky hose
  • Up to 320 PSI. Max Water Flow Rate of 0. 53 GPM (Gallons Per Minute)

