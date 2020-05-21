Razer is changing the game again by refreshing its Razer Blade Pro 17 lineup of laptops, offering up to 300Hz refresh rate displays, NVIDIA SUPER graphics cards, and up to Intel’s 8-core i7 processors. However, what really sets this laptop apart is the 4K 120Hz option for creators who want both high resolution and high frame rate. You’ll be able to get the i7-10875H processor and the NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER, giving you plenty of power on the go.

Game from the couch with the all-new Razer Blade Pro 17

If you’re looking for the ultimate couch-based gaming platforms the all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 is a great option. While we wrote about the Origin PC EON17-X yesterday, which boasts desktop-class processors and graphics cards, the Blade Pro 17 offers a few unique features. You’ll get mobile-designed processing here, though the RTX 2080 SUPER is available. However, it’s in a much more compact form factor than the EON17-X offers.

While the EON17-X maxes out at a 240Hz FHD display, the Blade Pro 17 can house up to a 300Hz FHD screen, or a 120Hz 4K option. Honestly, the 120Hz 4K screen is what has me so interested in this laptop, as it offers both high frame rate and high quality, which is the best of both worlds. But, for those who are into esports gaming and need the best of the best, the 300Hz FHD option can’t be beaten.

Great for creators or gamers alike

We’ll dive a bit more in-depth as to why the screens on the Razer Blade Pro 17 really matter. The 17.3-inch 1080p 300Hz option has a 100% SRGB colorspace covering and is custom calibrated for color accuracy. It’s ideal for esports professionals, and everything will stay super sharp and clean. Each 1080p screen is coated with a glare-reducing matte finish, which is great for gaming.

However, on the creator side, the 4K 120Hz offering packs touch capabilities and is the perfect companion when editing videos or photos. Razer ensures 100% Adobe RGB color space which is a requirement for high-end filmmaking or photography. Plus, the insane 120Hz refresh rate ensures buttery-smooth function and look while gaming and editing.

Enough power for it all

The Blade Pro 17 offers up to the Intel Core i7-10875H processor, which packs 8-cores for enhanced power. It can reach up to 5.1GHz with Intel Turbo Boost technology, and the increased cache size of 16MB means that productivity apps and rendering programs will be faster than ever before.

Right alongside the i7 processor is NVIDIA’s new lineup of RTX SUPER graphics cards. You can get up to the RTX 2080 SUPER, which packs 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Plus, ray tracing really brings video games to life. NVIDIA is also known for its NVENC encoder, which is crucial if you plan to game and stream from the same computer.

Ample I/O for everything you need

Razer’s all-new laptop has I/O designed for it all. You’ll find a UHS-III SD card reader, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0B, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6 built-in. Plus, the USB-C ports now support charging with up to a 20V charger, which is great if you’re on-the-go and need to top off.

Pricing and availability

The all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 will start at $2,599.99 and go up from there depending on what specs you choose at checkout. It will be available later this month from Razer’s website and select retailers.

