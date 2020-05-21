Pair your Mac with Anker’s aluminum 5-in-1 USB-C Hub at $26.50 (Save 20%)

- May. 21st 2020 10:08 am ET

Woot via Amazon is currently offering the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $26.39 shipped. Typically fetching $33, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $0.50 of the Amazon low from back in February, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Equipped with three USB 3.0 ports, Anker’s USB-C Hub also includes Gigabit Ethernet and an HDMI output. Complete with a matching space gray aluminum finish, this hub is a notable addition to your Mac setup for pairing with an external monitor, using legacy devices, and more. Over 635 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Now if you’re looking to make out for even less, a 2-pack of nonda’s USB-C adapters for $9 might fit the bill a tad better than the featured deal. Here you’ll be able to pair two USB devices to your machine in a more compact package than the Anker hub. A metal silver or space gray finish means they’ll match your MacBook, too.

We’re also still seeing Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub on sale right now, which drops to $19 from its $40 going rate. You won’t find Ethernet here, but in exchange, there are SD card readers.

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Transform your laptop’s USB-C port into 3 USB 3. 0 ports, 1 HDMI port, and 1 Ethernet port—all from a single compact USB-C hub. Mirror or extend your screen in a variety of resolutions up to 4K@30Hz via the HDMI port. Use the Ethernet port for a stable Internet connection up to 1 Gaps, and transfer an entire music or movie library in seconds at speeds up to 5Gb/s via the 3 USB ports.

