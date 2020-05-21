Apple Watch Series 5 all-time lows return with deals from $285

- May. 21st 2020 7:23 am ET

0

Update: Amazon is now price matching from $299.99 shipped across the board.

Target offers various Apple Watch Series 5 models from $299.99 shipped. However, those with a RedCard can trim an extra 5% off and drop the price down to $284.99. Both GPS and Cellular configurations are available here. Typically you’d pay $399 or more with today’s deal matching the best we’ve tracked all-time. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Looking to save further? Don’t forget that Apple Watch Series 3 is now on sale over at Amazon from $179, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked at the online giant to date.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

