Fitbit Charge 3 delivers 7-day battery life at an Amazon low of $99 (Save 24%)

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $99 shipped. Having dropped from $130, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new Amazon low. Charge 3 delivers heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications, and a full roster of fitness tracking capabilities alongside 7-day battery life. If you’re concerned about getting enough exercise each day with spending so much time at home, this is a solid solution. With over 17,800 customers having left a 4.1/5 star rating, it carries #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Hit the jump for additional details.

A great way to put your savings to use is by picking up some new bands to go with the fitness tracker. Amazon has a variety of styles to pair with the Charge 3 from under $5. So whether you’re looking for something a bit more sophisticated or a metal link band, there should be a style that fits the bill.

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker features:

Strap on the durable, lightweight Charge 3 and begin your next workout without the hassle of going into your phone to configure settings as this tracker automatically detects most exercises.

