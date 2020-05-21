RYOBI tools, vacuums, more on sale at Home Depot with up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering various RYOBI tools and more up to 40% off. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ 4-tool Combo Kit at $199. That’s down $70 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This bundle includes a drill and driver, plus a grinder, and an LED flashlight. You’ll also receive two 18V batteries and a wall charger. If you’re thinking about tackling projects around the house this summer, RYOBI’s 4-tool bundle includes everything you need to take on basic tasks. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You can check out the rest of today’s sale on this landing page or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ 6-gallon Vacuum Kit for $179. You’re saving nearly $100 off the usual price on this model, which includes a huge 9Ah 18V battery plus a wall charger. This is a great option for cleaning up around the shop, your garage, or other space. My favorite part here is the fully cordless design, which makes it easy to tote around from location to location. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for more deals on RYOBI tools and accessories. We also still have this notable deal on a combo kit at $139, which is a $60 savings from the regular going rate.

RYOBI 4-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit with Drill, Grinder, Impact Driver, Light, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, and Charger. Equipped with everything you need to get the job done, the 4-Piece RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Brushless Combo Kit provides superior control and performance. It includes a drill/driver, grinder, impact driver, LED light, two 1.5 Ah batteries, and a charger

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

