Tackle DIY projects with this RYOBI combo kit at $139 (Up to $60 off)

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V Cordless 4-tool Combo Kit at $139. That’s down as much as $60 from the regular going rate and $10 less than our previous mention. This bundle includes a drill and driver, plus a multi-tool, and LED flashlight. You’ll also get two batteries here, as well, alongside a carrying case. If you’re hoping to tackle DIY projects around the house this summer, having a 4-tool combo kit like this will make it easier to get your work done. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $18.50. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RYOBI 18V Cordless Combo Kit features:

Drill/Driver: 24-position clutch and 2-speed gearbox (0 – 450 RPM and 0 – 1,750 RPM) to match your drilling and driving needs

Drill/Driver: 1/2 in. heavy duty keyless chuck for quick, easy bit changes

Impact Driver: Delivers up to 1,800 in./lbs. of torque and 3200 IPM (impacts per minute) for the most demanding applications

Impact Driver: 1/4 in. quick-connect coupler provides quick and easy bit changes

