Save up to $500 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air in this sale

Google Shopping has kicked off its biggest Apple sale of the year so far in partnership with authorized retailer HHGregg. You’ll need to apply a special promo code at check out to lock-in your savings and free shipping is available for all. This sale includes Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 2020 MacBook Air. Here’s a full breakdown of today’s deals:

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers plenty more I/O for $24.

Our Apple shopping guide continues to be packed with more deals this week.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

