Save up to $500 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air in this sale

Google Shopping has kicked off its biggest Apple sale of the year so far in partnership with authorized retailer HHGregg. You’ll need to apply a special promo code at check out to lock-in your savings and free shipping is available for all. This sale includes Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 2020 MacBook Air. Here’s a full breakdown of today’s deals:
- 16-inch MacBook Pro:
- 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB: $1,980 (Reg. $2,399)
- w/ code YMDGGQ
- 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB: $2,299 (Reg. $2,799)
- w/ code YMDGGQ
- 13-inch MacBook Air
- 1.1GHz/8GB/256GB: $899 (Reg. $999)
- w/ code OHXRVU
Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers plenty more I/O for $24.
Our Apple shopping guide continues to be packed with more deals this week.
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:
- Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
- Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
- Ultrafast SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers
