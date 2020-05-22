The annual Best Buy Memorial Day sale is up and running today with some of the lowest prices of the year on iPads, Macs, and more. Free shipping is available for all with Amazon matching select deals, as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy Memorial Day sale event.

10.2-inch iPad headlines 2020’s sale

You can pick up the 10.2-inch iPad from $249.99 at Amazon or Best Buy during Memorial Day weekend. That’s upwards of $100 off depending on the model you roll with and also matching our previous mention. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

Best Buy is also clearing our previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro models with up to $1,050 off. While these are the Butterfly Keyboard models, there’s still a lot to like here if you’d like a maxed-out machine. See the entire sale here.

As we told you about yesterday, Apple Watch Series 5 is discounted at various retailers from $299. Make sure you jump over to Target where you can save an additional 5% if you’re a RedCard member.

TV deals and more

Of course, you’ll find a slew of other deals through this year’s Best Buy Memorial Day sale. One additional standout is the Samsung 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV at $269.99. That’s down from the usual $30- or more price tag and a great chance at saving on a stylish budget-friendly TV. Includes two HDMI inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on TVs, smart home tech, and much more.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!