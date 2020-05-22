Under $120 snags HON’s stylish Executive Office Chair (Save 33%)

- May. 22nd 2020 3:15 pm ET

Under $120
0

Amazon is offering the HON Sadie Executive Office Chair for $119.81 shipped. That’s $60 off what it’s been fetching at Amazon lately and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked to date. With a high-back and stylish design, this office chair aims to deliver comfort and support while blending in nicely with most setups. It boasts smooth-rolling casters that allow you to easily navigate around your desk. A 3-year warranty helps insure that it’ll be around for quite a while. Ratings are still rolling in, but you will find that HON is a reputable brand.

While you’re at it, why not make room for a secondary display with TechMatte’s $12 Tablet Stand? It’s comprised of aluminum and rubber, making it sturdy enough to support everything from an iPad to Nintendo Switch.

Oh, and if your peripherals need an upgrade, swing by our roundup from earlier. There you’ll find a several to choose from and prices start at $43. Brands in the sale include Logitech, Asus, and Razer, empowering you to find the best fit for your setup.

HON Sadie Executive Office Chair features:

  • ERGONOMIC POSTURE SUPPORT: Fully adjustable seat height and advanced synchro-tilt recline match your comfort and work preferences
  • ADJUSTABLE ARM OFFICE CHAIR: Height-adjustable arms provide all-day support for upper body and shoulders
  • BUDGET FRIENDLY: These task chairs offer excellence without expense so you can stretch your furniture dollar while working in comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Under $120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
HON

About the Author