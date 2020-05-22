Save up to 38% on Logitech’s G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard from $43, more

- May. 22nd 2020 2:12 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Target, which drops to $43 for RedCard holders. Typically selling for $70, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for an up to 38% discount and marks a new all-time low. Logitech’s G213 Prodigy brings a full-sized keyboard to your battlestation complete with Mesh Dome keys that are said to deliver similar performance to mechanical switches. On top of RGB backlighting, there’s a spill-proof design, built-in media controls, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 155 shoppers and is a #1 new release at Amazon. Head below for more.

Other notable deals include:

In terms of the latest and greatest in the PC gaming world, we just got a first look at the new Razer Blade Pro 17, which packs a display with upwards of 300Hz refresh rates and more.

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard features:

The G213 gaming keyboard features Logitech G Mech-Dome keys that are specially tuned to deliver a superior tactile response and overall performance profile similar to a mechanical keyboard. Mech-Dome keys are full height, deliver a full 4mm travel distance, 50g actuation force, and a quiet sound operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top of offering notable deals on home goods and fashion, Target is home to expansive technology offerings and is a major player every holiday season.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go