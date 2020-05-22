Save up to 38% on Logitech’s G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard from $43, more

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Target, which drops to $43 for RedCard holders. Typically selling for $70, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for an up to 38% discount and marks a new all-time low. Logitech’s G213 Prodigy brings a full-sized keyboard to your battlestation complete with Mesh Dome keys that are said to deliver similar performance to mechanical switches. On top of RGB backlighting, there’s a spill-proof design, built-in media controls, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 155 shoppers and is a #1 new release at Amazon. Head below for more.

Other notable deals include:

In terms of the latest and greatest in the PC gaming world, we just got a first look at the new Razer Blade Pro 17, which packs a display with upwards of 300Hz refresh rates and more.

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard features:

The G213 gaming keyboard features Logitech G Mech-Dome keys that are specially tuned to deliver a superior tactile response and overall performance profile similar to a mechanical keyboard. Mech-Dome keys are full height, deliver a full 4mm travel distance, 50g actuation force, and a quiet sound operation.

