Sims 4 is EA’s latest lifestyle simulation game and is the continuation of the long-standing series of games that have been out for years and years. I’ve always enjoyed playing The Sims, and the newest installment offers quite a few new expansions. The latest update is Eco Lifestyle and brings an all-new play style to the game that we’ve never seen before. Your actions in-game will affect the overall town at Evergreen Harbor, but what all changes as you play?

Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion lets you control the environment

Normally, in Sims 4 you just have control over the houses, shops, and things like that during your gameplay. While the weather changes if you have the Seasons expansion, the environment itself is never really impacted. That’s where the Eco Lifestyle takes the next step in allowing you to influence what goes on in your town.

Evergreen Harbor is your new town, and while it has a longstanding history of natural beauty, it’s been marred by pollution. Smog and dirty air cloud the skies, and junk is building upon the empty lots. But, that’s where you come in. It’s up to you to return this city to its former glory, or, stay in the filthy lifestyle, whichever you prefer.

Enjoy an entirely new lifestyle

Whether you’re looking at living clean or not, this version of the game will really test your skills. There are three different neighborhoods in Evergreen Harbor to pick from, depending on what you’re wanting. Each neighborhood transforms once you start to make an effort, and you’re the one who decides what all gets cleaned up. You can go all-in on industrial-chic by turning old shipping containers into your new home or decide to build. Choose between living on-grid or building solar panels to power your home without taking up resources. It’s all up to you.

There are even all-new interactions at play in Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle. If you need a TV, table, or mattress, just check the dumpster! That’s right, you can find all kinds of trash that isn’t junk at all. Whether it’s a first-generation TV or a mattress with a coffee stain and tear, you might be able to upcycle what other people deemed trash, all without spending a single Simoleon.

Two new careers to choose from

The latest installation in Sims 4 also includes two new careers to choose from. You’ll find a civil designer position, and it’ll be your job to fix the town up. Another option is to be a freelance crafter, which lets you take ingredients, dyes, and more and make anything you can come up with.

Pricing and availability

You can pre-order The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle on Origin and Xbox for $39.99. The expansion is set to release June 4, 2020. PlayStation owners can purchase it starting June 5.

