Outfit your toolset with Bosch’s 47-Pc. Bit Set for $12 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (T4047) for $11.98 Prime shipped. Matched at Lowe’s. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the going rate and is within $1 of the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. This kit is comprised of several extra-hard bits designed to withstand high-torque impact drivers. You’ll find insert and power bits, magnetic nutsetters, alongside a finder driver. A sturdy carrying case keeps everything organized, protected, and held in place. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Forego some pieces and frills found in the featured deal to save big. SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set is $5, making it a cost-conscious alternative worth considering. Inside there’s a combination of the most common bit sizes, ensuring you’re ready to tackle common project types.

Now that your garage or workshop is outfitted with some new gear, it may be time to give your office a similar treatment. The sale we spotted on HON’s stylish Executive Office Chair is a nice place to start, with it being reduced by 33%, you can snatch it up for under $120.

Bosch 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

Set includes 47 pieces, featuring insert bits, power bits, magnetic nutsetters and a finder driver

Made of the highest quality S2 tool steel for durability

Ideal for almost all driving and fastening applications

