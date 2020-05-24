Amazon’s smart speakers on sale headlined by Echo Dot at $25, more

Today only, Woot is discounting a number of Amazon’s first-party smart home Alexa-enabled devices. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 3rd generation Echo Dot for $24.99. As a comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon, although it’s currently marked down to $40. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 368,000 Amazon reviewers. Head below for additional deals.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart home devices. And don’t miss Amazon’s Memorial Day sale that’s filled with notable discounts on Fire TV streamers and more.

Echo Dot features:

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

