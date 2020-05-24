Amazon’s Fire TV Memorial Day sale starts at $30: 4K $40, Recast $150, more

Amazon has kicked off a series of discounts on its streaming media player lineup in honor of Memorial Day starting at $29.99 shipped for the Fire TV Stick. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, is the lowest we’ve seen in months, and comes within $5 of the 2020 low. Fire TV Stick brings all of your favorite control from Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and more to your setup in 1080p. Throw in the bundled Alexa Voice Remote, and you’ll be able to quickly search for and pull up content. Perfect for adding smart capabilities to an older TV that may not need home theater-level picture quality As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 170,000 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Fire TV deals:

Fire TV Stick features:

The #1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen, released 2019). Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

