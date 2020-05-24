Apple’s latest iPad Pro is on sale for Memorial Day from $749

While there are plenty of notable deals on Apple’s latest releases this Memorial Day, the new 2020 iPad Pro has been most absent from any weekend sales. Thankfully, authorized Apple retailer Expercom has dropped the price on Apple’s latest iPad Pro with deals from $749 with free shipping for all. Both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations are on sale, with all storage capacities discounted.

Apple recently upgraded its iPad Pro with a new camera system, faster internal processor, and more. It’s available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations with the base model now offering 128GB of storage. You can learn more in our top 20 features video that details all of the best new upgrades on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Make the most of your savings and grab Apple’s 2-meter USB-C Charging Cable today. Apple’s official USB-C Charge Cable delivers quick power-up speeds with the same USB-C connector on both ends. Ideal for taking advantage of the latest charging and data transfer speeds on various devices.

2020 iPad Pro features:

Edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

