It’s time to dive into Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Today’s roundup features classic RPGs, narrative-driven adventures, physics-based construction, Dr. Seuss, and a trip to the Aperture Science Enrichment Center. More specifically, we have deep deals on titles like Neo Monsters, Dead Age, Cessabit, The Inner World 2, Bridge Constructor Portal, Digital Barometer S10, Yertle the Turtle, and more. Head below the fold for today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Math Racing 2 Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Cleaner -Album organizer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Yertle the Turtle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notation Scanner – Sheet Music: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office Mobile: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Story Reposter: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Apokalyps: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FullyRaw by Kristina: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nutrients – Nutrition Facts: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): $5 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $10 (Reg. $40)

Neo Monsters:

Form your team and battle for victory! Capture, train, and evolve to become the champion in one of the biggest monster battling RPGs! Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Hunt down the strongest monsters and harness their power, then take the battle online to dominate in exciting PvP battles and leagues! Are you ready to take the challenge?

