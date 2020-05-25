Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 4 $6.50, God of War $10, Celeste $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Far Cry 4 for just $6.59 via PSN. Best Buy also has the physical version on sale for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Currently starting at $17 on Amazon, this one regularly fetches $20 these days on PS4 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. This is a perfect time to scoop this one up if you haven’t yet. It includes drop in/out co-op, a massive open world reaching the peaks of the Himalayas, and a wide-ranging arsenal to play with. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including God of War, Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition, Overcooked! 2, STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Thief, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, and much more.
Best digital game deals:
- New Family-friendly Switch eShop sale from $5
- New Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- Nintendo SEGA/anime sale from $6
- PS4 Extended Play sale at up to 50% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $31.50 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive $20 (Reg. $30)
- Overcooked! 2 $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Celeste $10 (Reg. $20)
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Thief $3 (Reg. $15+)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag $9 (Reg. $30)
- Death Stranding pre-owned $25 (Reg. $35+ new)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 1 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Murdered: Soul Suspect $3 (Reg. $20)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris $4 (Reg. $20)
- Just Cause 3 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $25)
- Life is Strange 2: Complete Season $16 (Reg. $40)
- Flashback Switch $1 (Reg. $20)
- Pre-owned games at GameStop B2G1 FREE
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Diablo III Eternal $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition $53 (Reg. $80)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Mega Man Series Sale…
- Xbox The Witcher Series sale…
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40 (Reg. $50)
- Ultimate Sonic Bundle $45 (Reg. $60)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Firewatch $5 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider Xbox Franchise Sale…
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $36 (Reg. $80)
- Undertale $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70)
- PAC-MAN 256 $2 (Reg. $5)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched via Walmart
- Super Mario Maker 2 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $100)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete PS4 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
