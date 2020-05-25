Get Amazon’s Kindle + 3-months of Unlimited eBooks for $60 ($120 value)

Amazon offers its latest Kindle E-reader with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited Digital eBooks for $59.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $90 for the E-reader alone with today’s deal matching our previous mention. You can add an additional $30 worth of value with the Kindle Unlimited offer, which does automatically renew after the included trial period. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free front light screen, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” With warmer weather here, now is a great time to snag a Kindle and enjoy some additional reading. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 11,000 Amazon customers.

Now that you have a new Kindle, it’s time to load up on books. If you’re a Prime member, you won’t want to miss out on this month’s batch of freebies via First Reads at Amazon. Otherwise, jump over to the Kindle eBook store where you’ll find the biggest selection of titles for Amazon’s E-reader.

Don’t miss Amazon’s Fire TV Memorial Sale with on-going deals including markdowns on the lastest Cube streamer and more. Check out our full coverage here for additional details.

Amazon Kindle features:

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!