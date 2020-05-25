Sport-Brella’s family shade canopy with SPF 50+ now at $24 (Reg. $35+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sport-Brella Ultra SPF 50+ Shade Canopy Umbrella for $23.99. Shipping is free Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $45, this model dropped to around $40 for most of this year and is now at just over $35 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a few bucks under the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether it’s just in the backyard or for day trips with the family, this 8-foot canopy is great for catching some shade on a hot day. It features SPF 50+ sun protection as well as a 1.25-inch steel center pole that tilts and telescopes to get the right position. This model ships with everything you need for setup and a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, Amazon’s similar sun canopy sells for even more at $31.50 right now, making today’s deal one of the most affordable in the product category. But whether you need a new canopy or not, one of these $16 fold-up Handy Mats is a great idea for picnics or getting out into the backyard with the kids. It’s easy to lug around with included straps, carries solid ratings, and comes in a few color options.

Speaking of getting outdoors, hit up the latest Home Depot sale for loads of DIY and outdoor gear as well as this past weekend’s roundup of all the most important Memorial Day sales.

More on the Sport-Brella Ultra Shade Canopy Umbrella:

The 8 foot Sport-Brella Ultra is the easiest maximum protection shelter to keep you protected from the sun, wind, and rain. It is lined with a UPF 50+ undercoating that blocks harmful UVA and UVB rays. Durable center pole has a built-in auger tip to easily anchor into most surfaces and adjusts for maximum shade. Zippered windows allow air to flow through and prevent umbrella from blowing away.

