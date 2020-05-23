Best of 9to5Toys: The top Memorial Day deals from Best Buy, Google, and Home Depot

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is here, Nest Cams and other smart home gear from $29, Home Depot discounts outdoor essentials, and more…

Memorial Day is Monday and the sales surrounding the holiday are here. Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is full of great and fantastic deals on a plethora of electronics. From iPad and Mac sales to TVs, Best Buy has nearly its entire store on sale right now. The headlining discount is the 10.2-inch iPad which is down to $250 right now. Be sure to swing by and check out all that Best Buy has to offer during its Memorial Day sales event.

Google is also doing a big sale for Memorial Day, discounting Nest Cams, smart thermostats, WiFi routers, and more. You’ll be able to save big on Nest Cam, which drops to $149 at Amazon right now, offering you home security and peace of mind should you take a summer vacation. Plus, the Nest Mini smart speaker is down to $39 at multiple retailers, giving you a budget-focused smart home upgrade.

Home Depot is getting in on the discounts just the same, giving Memorial Day pricing on a plethora of items throughout the store. If you’re shopping for a new grill, lawn equipment, storage, ladders, or something else entirely, Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale has you covered. The RYOBI Sliding Compound Miter Saw, for instance, is down to $179, which saves you $40 from its regular going rate.

Logitech G203 Lightsync Review: Doesn't break the mold or bank [Video]

Apple Watch Series 5 all-time lows return with deals from $285

