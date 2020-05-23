Best of 9to5Toys: The top Memorial Day deals from Best Buy, Google, and Home Depot

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is here, Nest Cams and other smart home gear from $29, Home Depot discounts outdoor essentials, and more…
Memorial Day is Monday and the sales surrounding the holiday are here. Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is full of great and fantastic deals on a plethora of electronics. From iPad and Mac sales to TVs, Best Buy has nearly its entire store on sale right now. The headlining discount is the 10.2-inch iPad which is down to $250 right now. Be sure to swing by and check out all that Best Buy has to offer during its Memorial Day sales event.
Google is also doing a big sale for Memorial Day, discounting Nest Cams, smart thermostats, WiFi routers, and more. You’ll be able to save big on Nest Cam, which drops to $149 at Amazon right now, offering you home security and peace of mind should you take a summer vacation. Plus, the Nest Mini smart speaker is down to $39 at multiple retailers, giving you a budget-focused smart home upgrade.
Home Depot is getting in on the discounts just the same, giving Memorial Day pricing on a plethora of items throughout the store. If you’re shopping for a new grill, lawn equipment, storage, ladders, or something else entirely, Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale has you covered. The RYOBI Sliding Compound Miter Saw, for instance, is down to $179, which saves you $40 from its regular going rate.
New Products, Guides, more |
Logitech G203 Lightsync Review: Doesn’t break the mold or bank [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion lets your actions affect the environment
- LEGO makes its coding and education kits available for all
- Neato D7 is a great robot vac with high-end features on sale for Memorial Day
- Review: LEGO’s new 1,670-piece A-Wing is the best UCS Star Wars set in years
- Bandai Namco unveils 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade with gold accents
- Razer’s all-new Blade Pro 17 offers a 1080p 300Hz or 4K 120Hz display, more
- This year’s Samsung soundbars wield object tracking sound, Alexa, more
- Amazon appears to delay Prime Day yet again, report says
- Mattel brings Dunder Mifflin to game night with new The Office edition of Uno
- Sony unveils new Iron Man PS VR bundle + FREE playable demo hits today
- Origin PC’s latest EON17-X laptop offers “more power than your desktop”
- GoPro Zeus Mini debuts with tuned lighting for all of your videography needs
- Jammy EVO is the next generation of MIDI guitars for Mac, iPhone, and more
- LEGO expands Mario theme with new Power-Up Packs inspired by in-game costumes
- SteelSeries’ Artctis 1 Wireless for Xbox works with Switch, PS4, and PC too
- Razer Opus Review: THX-certified wireless ANC headphones for $200 [Video]
- All-new MakerBot METHOD Carbon Fiber 3D printer builds metal replacement parts
- Samsung T7 portable SSDs hit the scene today in bright colors from $110
- Scosche launches four MagicGrip iPhone car mounts with 10W Qi charging, more
- Sony unveils gorgeous Last of Us II PS4 Pro bundle + new Gold headset, more
- Zhiyun’s SMOOTH-X foldable smartphone gimbal doubles as a selfie stick at $60
- New Lenovo Smart Frame banishes physical artwork with 50% off for early adopters
- Amazon partners with Insignia for new budget-friendly Fire OS Ultra HDTVs
- Minecraft celebrates 200M copies sold, still has 126M players per month, more
- Monoprice unveils four budget-focused curved gaming monitors priced from $180
- BenQ TH685 Review: Best gaming projector under $1,000? [Video]
Top Deals |
Apple Watch Series 5 all-time lows return with deals from $285
- Apple’s new TV show sale offers iconic complete series from $10
- Anker Memorial Day sale offers deals from $9 on iPhone and Android essentials
- Apple drops Disney films to all-time lows in new sale, bundles, more from $1
- Family-friendly Switch titles from $5: Mario, Monopoly, game shows, more
- A new Amazon all-time low slashes 43% off Intel’s NUC 8 Mini PC at $343
- Apple’s Memorial Day weekend movie sale starts at $5, bundles, 4K, more
- BenQ’s 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor is now $299 off, more from $130
- Apple award-winning Notability for Mac hits all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $5+)
- AirPods Pro offer ANC at near all-time low pricing of $210 for Memorial Day
- Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases hit new lows from $16
- Mafia III DLC story add-ons and content now FREE on PS4 and Xbox One
- HomePod returns to $200 with Siri control, HomeKit, more ($99 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $179 for a limited time
- MacBook and Chromebook owners need Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub at $19 (Reg. $40)
- Samsung’s new 85-inch Crystal 4K HDR Smart TV receives first discount of $300
- New Amazon low strikes Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with $300 off
- Jackery’s Explorer 160 Power Station drops to a new low at $93.50 (28% off)
- Cole Haan updates your shoes with up to 70% off styles from just $30 shipped
- adidas Memorial Day kicks off with up to 50% off popular shoes, apparel, more
- Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac drops even lower to $950 (Reg. $1,299)
- Lenovo’s Tab M10 HD Android Tablet is perfect for Netflix at $123 (Save 20%)
- Take $100 off Apple’s upgraded 13-inch MacBook Air for a limited time
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!