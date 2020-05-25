TCL’s sleek 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with Roku is 50% off at $1,000

Best Buy offers the TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku for $999.99 shipped. That’s up to 50% off the regular going rate and a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time at Best Buy. As one of TCL’s high-end TVs, this model delivers a 65-inch 4K panel with support for HDR content and more. Integrated Roku features make it easy to stream all of your favorite content from services like Netflix and Hulu. Rounding out the list of features is Dolby Atmos support, four HDMI inputs, and a single USB port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is jam-packed with even more TV deals, alongside notable price drops on Apple products, smart home gear, and more. You can find all of our top picks in our previous coverage.

Notable TCL features include:

The brilliant blacks and captivating colors of the 65-inch TCL QLED TV offer a spectacular, immersive viewing experience. The Quantum Dot technology includes 1.07 billion colors which creates a strikingly lifelike picture with stunning richness and clarity. The TCL 8-Series TV’s mini-LED backlight display technology and Contrast Control Zones provide a high degree of precision, smoothness, uniformity, brightness, and illumination. All this on a FullView edge-to-edge glass display set on a T-pedestal stand designed for style and stability.

