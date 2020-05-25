VANTRUE’s dash cameras capture crashes + more in 1080p with prices from $52

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N2 Pro Dual 1080p Dash Camera for $124.99 shipped with the code VN6BQOO2 at checkout. Normally $200, this is among the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This dash camera is great for parents, Uber drivers, or just people who want to record both the inside and outside of their vehicle at one time. The included double lens feature even has night-vision capabilities, ensuring that everything is captured no matter what time of day it is. When using the front lens only, it records in 1440p, though if you record with both lenses it’ll be 1080p on each. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,000 happy customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for other dash cameras on sale from $52.

Other VANTRUE Dash Cams on sale:

With your savings, be sure to pick up this 128GB microSD card. Today’s lead deal offers support for microSD cards with up to 256GB, though PNY’s 128GB model is a more budget-friendly alternative to the higher storage option at just $22 Prime shipped.

Something else to consider is VANTRUE’s GPS mount. It’s used in lieu of the included mount and adds GPS recording capabilities to your dash camera, ensuring that the location of each video is stored for future access. At $22 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam features:

Stable performance thanks to advanced NOVATEK NT96660 processor, powerful Sony Starvis CMOS, 4 infrared LEDs and other features, longer lifespan high end dash cam than other cheaper dash cams. Unlike typical dash cams that utilize Sony sensors for both cameras, the N2 Pro uses a better OV4689 sensor for its front camera to ensure the best visibility, so in addition to dual 1080P recording, it also comes with 2.5K 2560x1440P@30fps or 1920x1080P@60fps single front recording, which is the best image quality dual dash cam in the market.

