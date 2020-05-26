Save $200 on Acer’s 49-inch Curved 1080p UltraWide Monitor, more from $110

- May. 26th 2020 10:54 am ET

B&H currently offers the Acer EI491CR 49-inch 1080p Curved UltraWide Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Down from its $900 going rate, today’s offer is $20 under the competing sale price at Amazon, saves you $200 overall, and comes within $30 of the 2020 low. Centered around its UltraWide curved design, this monitor packs a 1080p panel equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate. With 49-inches of screen real estate, you’ll have plenty of room for handling tasks throughout the day or gaming it up at night. Connect it to your gaming rig via one of the built-in HDMI ports or the single DisplayPort input. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Find more monitor deals below from $110.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Speaking of monitors, Monoprice just recently unveiled four new budget-focused options. With curved screens and an emphasis on upgrading your gaming setup, prices start at $180. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Acer 49-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor features:

Introducing the Acer EI491CR display with a 49″ curved panel and 3840 x 1080 DFHD resolution making your games, work and movies look as epic as possible. The jaw dropping specs include a 49″ Curved panel that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate alongside a response time of 4ms on a AMD Radeon FreeSync2 HDR-enabled monitor.

