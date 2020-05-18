Monoprice is introducing its latest gaming accessories, pairing affordable price tags with some enticing features. With four new monitors available, gamers will be able to take advantage of curved 27- or 34-inch displays boasting upwards of 144Hz refresh rates and 1440p panels, all while enjoying prices starting at $180. Head below for a closer look at all of the new Monoprice gaming monitors, as well as details on pricing and availability.

Monoprice expands Zero-G gaming monitor lineup

It was just under a year ago that Monoprice first unveiled its Zero-G gaming monitor lineup, and now the brand is back with two new additions that go all-in on affordability. Both of these models share a similar form-factor based around a curved 27-inch display and come equipped with a DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports.

Kicking things off, Monoprice has a new Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution at the $180 price point. Stepping up to a $250 going rate yields an all-around similar offering, but with a 1440p and 144Hz panel. The inclusion of DisplayHDR 400 further justifies the higher-end price tag.

New curved 34-inch monitors hit the scene

Alongside expanding the Zero-G collection, Monoprice is releasing some higher-end models touting 34-inch curved UltraWide panels. First up, there’s the Monoprice CrystalPro Monitor that comes equipped with a 1080p panel, 100 Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync integration.

Then there’s the 34-inch Dark Matter which steps up to a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. There is the same curved panel and AMD FreeSync support as the lower-end model, but with the addition of Samsung’s Quantum Dot color accuracy and DisplayHDR 400.

What selection of I/O you’ll bring to your battle station varies on the two options. The more affordable 34-inch Monoprice gaming monitor is equipped with DisplayPort, DVI, and HDMI, while the higher-end version steps up to four inputs in total: two HDMI and two DisplayPort.

As you can expect from monitors carrying these specs, pricing is bound to be higher than the more affordable Zero-G models noted above. Though you won’t have to spend a fortune, as the CrystalPro enters with a $300 price tag, while the Dark Matter monitor will run you $500.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Monoprice may not have the same track record that its competitors in the gaming space have, but affordable price tags are an easy way to speed run the process. Even at the highest price point of the new monitors, there’s plenty of value to be had, giving budget-focused gamers a proposition that’s hard to pass on.

