Home Depot offers up to 25% off electric outdoor tool essentials from EGO, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off select outdoor power tools. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the EGO Power+ 15-inch 56V Electric String Trimmer for $99. This model doesn’t include a battery and typically goes for $119. However, if you need the battery and wall charger, it’s currently marked down to $269 from the usual $350 or more price tag. If you’re looking to make the transition from gas and oil to electric this year, going with today’s EGO deal is certainly a great idea. This model is powered by a 56V setup and a 5Ah battery is included with purchase on the pricier offering. One notable feature here is that this is a variable speed configuration, which is great for more nuanced jobs. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You can dive into the entire sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the EGO 21-inch 56V Bare Tool Electric Lawn Mower for $219 in certified refurbished condition. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $269 here in refurbished condition or $369 originally. This model offers a 21-inch deck that’s powered by EGO’s 56V battery, which in this instance, is not included. But none the less, you can still count on the all the usual gas-free benefits here as you tackle your lawn this summer. Rated 3.7/5 stars. All of EGO’s refurbished deals offer a 5-year warranty with purchase.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals and more. We also have a number of notable price drops in our Green Deals guide, where you can find offers on LED light bulbs, electric outdoor tools, and much more.

EGO 56V Electric String Trimmer features:

EGOs new 15 in. rear motor String Trimmer offers a staggering 1200-Watt output. The robust design provides gas performance without the noise, fuss or fumes. While the Rapid Reload head allows users to quickly and easily load new cutting line. Compatible with all EGO ARC Lithium batteries for Power Beyond Belief.

