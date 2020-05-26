Save $120 on iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 890 Robotic Vacuum at $300

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $420 going rate at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. With support for Alexa and Assistant voice control, Roomba 890 sports a 90-minute runtime and premium 3-stage cleaning system. There’s also built-in dirt detection sensors, auto-adjust cleaning head, and other inclusions to help permanently remove sweeping from the chore list. With over 1,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Ditch the iRobot branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $170. For $130 less, you’ll still be getting Alexa and smart home control, just without iRobot’s well-regarded cleaning system or advanced sensors. It comes backed by a 3.9/5 star rating from over 9,900 customers.

We’re still tracking a 24% discount on Roborock’s S5 laser-guided robotic vacuum at $365, which offers a more high-end cleaning experience. Our home goods guide is also packed with plenty of other deals on kitchen appliances and more.

iRobot Roomba 890 Robotic Vacuum features:

Get seriously clean floors without the effort thanks to this Roomba robot vacuum. It automatically navigates across your carpet or vinyl while avoiding hazards and keeping track of its location all the while picking up dirt, debris and mess. Automatic recharging keeps this Roomba robot vacuum powered so that it’s ready to go.

