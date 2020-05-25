Let Roborock’s S5 laser-guided robotic vacuum do the cleaning: $365 (Save 24%)

Roborock Technology Co. (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in white for $364.79 shipped when code ROBOROCK55 has been used at checkout. While it originally sold for $600, we’ve more recently been tracking a $480 going rate with today’s offer saving you 24%. It Alsop beats our previous mention by $35 and marks a new all-time low. Armed with a laser-guided mapping system, the Roborock S5 comes equipped with a 150-minute runtime and 2000Pa suction system for thoroughly cleaning your space. It also works with Alexa to integrate with your smart home and provide voice-controlled sweeping. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More details below.

If you don’t need the advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, then Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S will do the trick at $180. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home. Though it does lack the laser-guided cleaning that you’d find on the lead deal.

Speaking of robotic vacuums, be sure to check out our recent feature where we take a hands-on look at the Neato D7. It also happens to be on sale right now for Memorial Day, making now an excellent time to consider the high-end vacuum.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

