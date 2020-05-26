How low can it go? Optoma’s 14-ounce projector is now $132.50 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $132.61 shipped. That’s around $100 off and marks the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Believe it or not, this pocketable projector weighs under a pound. It’s battery-powered, allowing you to playback your favorite shows, movies, and games for up to 4.5-hours. Once set up, you can create an 80-inch screen. An HDMI port along the back allows you to easily connect your favorite streaming device. Ratings are still rolling in, but Optoma is reputably-rated.

If you plan to travel with this, grab Cable Matters’ Retractable HDMI Cable for $11. It shrinks to 3-inches in size and expands up to over 3.5-feet. Support for 4K is in tow, alongside Dolby True HD 7.1 audio and Ethernet.

Grabbing one of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks is a great way to add smart capabilities without adding much bulk. The Memorial Day sale is still live, allowing you to grab the fast 4K-ready edition for $40. This is my preferred streaming media player and have switched completely away from Apple TV.

Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:

COMPACT DESIGN: A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound

LONG BATTERY LIFE: A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings

LED LIGHT SOURCE: Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

