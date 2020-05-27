Amazon’s Cloud Cam hits a new all-time low at $30, today only (Up to $90 off)

Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Cloud Cam for $29.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual up to $120 price tag and the best we’ve seen all-time. Amazon Cloud Cam works with Alexa, delivering live feeds to your display-enabled Echo accessories. Includes a 30-day trial of cloud storage, 1080p feeds, and compatibility with Amazon Key delivery services. Rated 4/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

You can also currently pick up TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Pan Tilt Smart Camera at a new all-time low of $35. It typically goes for $50, so there is 30% worth of savings here for a limited time.

Amazon Cloud Cam features:

Stay connected 24/7 – Catch activities as they happen in 1080p Full HD. Watch, download, and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free.

Notifications – Get notified when Cloud Cam sees activity. Check in anytime or watch motion clips on the Cloud Cam mobile app.

See clearly in the dark – Night vision lets you detect what’s happening around the clock. Turn on/off night vision LEDs in the Cloud Cam App.

