Save $25 on TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Pan Tilt Smart Camera at a new low of $35

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KC110 1080p Spot Pan Tilt Smart Security Camera for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $60, it just dropped to $50, with the added coupon amounting to a 42% discount. Today’s offer is $15 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. TP-Link’s Kasa camera brings 1080p feeds to your Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart display, smartphone, and more. Alongside motion detection, it also has pan and tilt functionality to ensure you’ll always be able to get the full picture of what’s going on. Over 270 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the pan and tilt features will find the best-selling Wyze Cam to be a compelling alternative at $26. Alongside similar Alexa and Assistant integration, you’ll enjoy 1080p feeds and a magnetic design that allows Wyze Cam to be stuck just about anywhere. Over 39,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Now if you’re after something that’s more high-end than the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt, we’re still tracking some deals on Arlo Pro 3 cameras. Prices here start at $170, and bring wireless cameras with waterproof designs into your HomeKit setup.

Kasa Spot Pan Tilt Camera features:

Ssharp and clear 1080P full HD provides high quality video right in the palm of your hand. The Kasa spot pan tilt indoor security Camera is perfect for wide open living spaces and can rotate to cover multiple points in your room; With 360 degree rotational and 118 degree vertical views, The pan tilt camera can monitor Every angle of any room.

