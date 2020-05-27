Take $100 off Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro

- May. 27th 2020 7:12 am ET

Feature
0

Trusted Apple retailer Expercom is taking up to $100 off the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. Prices start at $1,234 with free shipping available on most models; otherwise, a small fee may apply. Every other retailer out there, like Best Buy, is charging full price at this time. We’ve only seen Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro discounted once before. The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too. Check out of the entire sale here.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Make sure to check out our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPhones, this week’s huge movie bundle sale, and previous-generation iPad Pro models.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.
Expercom

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp