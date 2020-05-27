Take $100 off Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro

Trusted Apple retailer Expercom is taking up to $100 off the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. Prices start at $1,234 with free shipping available on most models; otherwise, a small fee may apply. Every other retailer out there, like Best Buy, is charging full price at this time. We’ve only seen Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro discounted once before. The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too. Check out of the entire sale here.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Make sure to check out our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPhones, this week’s huge movie bundle sale, and previous-generation iPad Pro models.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

