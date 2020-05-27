All of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals have now been collected for you below. This is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on apps from Apple’s digital marketplaces. We have some great experiences for the toddlers, over-the-top action games, dungeon crawlers, design apps, and camera suites. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Kick Ass Commandos, Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord, 3DPro Camera, Infant Zoo: Sounds For Baby, and more. A complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals is waiting for you below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Infant Zoo: Sounds For Baby: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Egg Head: Peekaboo Baby Fun: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Infant Faces: Baby Fun: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Daily Budget Original Pro: $15 (Reg. $18)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $45, SEGA Genesis Classics $12, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Spanish School Bus, Ed Edition: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Movie & Show Box TV Planner: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Story Reposter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drift Horizon Online Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Retouch – Smart Eraser Tool: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Light Meter: $7 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Tape Measure Calculator Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BillMinder: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Kick Ass Commandos:

The enemy has grown bold in spreading their highly-addictive Krystal Yayo across the global, which is turning everyone into mindless, zombie like hordes. If the enemy is not stopped soon and all the Krystal Yayo destroyed, the world as we know it will be no more. You have been chosen to lead the ultimate mission across the global to rescue your comrades, wipe out all of the enemy’s production of Krystal Yayo, and kill everyone else you encounter!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!