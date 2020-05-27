Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $45, SEGA Genesis Classics $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Octopath Traveler on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy for today only. Regularly $60, this one really doesn’t see very many price drops and is holding at full price for the most part. While we have seen it go for slightly less, anytime this throwback gem sees a price drop it’s notable. This vintage-style RPG puts players in the shoes of eight separate explorers with unique skills and abilities alongside a classic turn-based battle system. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including SEGA Genesis Classics, Dragon Quest XI Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, Call of Duty: WWII, and much more.
Best digital game deals:
- New Mega Man Switch sale from $10
- New Xbox Digital Rockin’ Action Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest XI Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium $25 (Reg. $40)
- Or $9.50 with PS Plus
- Call of Duty: WWII FREE with PS Plus
- Nintendo 3DS games on sale from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Trine Ultimate Collection $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Lego Jurassic World $20 (Reg. $40)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V $6 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $18 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Horizon Chase Turbo $6 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive $20 (Reg. $30)
- Thief $3 (Reg. $15+)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag $9 (Reg. $30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 1 $12 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Murdered: Soul Suspect $3 (Reg. $20)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris $4 (Reg. $20)
- Just Cause 3 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $25)
- Life is Strange 2: Complete Season $16 (Reg. $40)
- Flashback Switch $1 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Diablo III Eternal $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition $53 (Reg. $80)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40 (Reg. $50)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $36 (Reg. $80)
- Undertale $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70)
- PAC-MAN 256 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched via Walmart
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $100)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete PS4 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
