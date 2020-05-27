Dyson’s MultiFloor Upright Vac drops to $220 for today only (Reg. $350+)

- May. 27th 2020 3:44 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Ball MultiFloor Bagless Upright Vacuum (206900-01) for $219.99 shipped. This model currently sells for more like $350+ at Amazon, is regularly $400 at Best Buy, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ready for any surface in your home, it features a self-adjusting head and multi-floor cleaning capabilities. The 13.39-inch cleaning path, 30-foot cord, and reusable cloth filter add to the feature set, while combination and stair tools (with a storage holster) are included with your purchase. This model has 4+ star rating from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

If Eureka’s $30 stick vacuum won’t cut it for your needs, a great alternative to today’s Dyson is the BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum. This model sells for $100 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 6,000 customers. While it might not carry the Dyson branding, it has much of the same feature set, will keep your floors clean just the same, and goes for $120 less.

But if you’re anything like me, you would rather have this discounted Roborock S5 laser-guided robotic vacuum do the work for you. And be sure to swing by the latest Home Depot sale for some shop vac deals.

More on the Dyson Ball MultiFloor Bagless Upright Vacuum:

Keep your floors spotless with this Dyson Ball 206900-01 upright vacuum, which features cyclonic technology and a reusable cloth filter to remove dust and messes with ease. The combination and stair tool helps you clean areas throughout the home. Along with a self-adjusting cleaner head ensures you can clean thoroughly without losing suction. Dyson proves no loss of suction using the IEC 60312 Cl 2.9 test standard.

