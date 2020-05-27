Prev-gen. iPhones start at $40, today only: iPhone SE $60, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished previous-generation iPhones from $39.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is iPhone SE starting at $59.99. We last saw this model at $90 and typically you’d pay $150 in new condition but locked to various carriers. There’s a lot to like about the original iPhone SE, including a compact design and 4-inch Retina display. It’s powered by Apple’s A9 chip and sports a 12MP camera, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $7 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe. One of the best parts about iPhone SE is its beloved form-factor. Going with this clear case will ensure that you can get most of the iPhone SE experience while still having some protection.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale for more previous-generation iPhones, or for the latest from Apple don’t miss yesterday’s coverage on more recent releases currently marked down.

iPhone SE features:

Welcome to iPhone SE, the most powerful 4‑inch phone ever. To create it, we started with a beloved design, then reinvented it from the inside out. The A9 is the same advanced chip used in iPhone 6s. The 12‑megapixel camera captures incredible photos and 4K videos. And Live Photos bring your images to life. The result is an iPhone that looks small. But lives large. A beloved design. Now with more to love.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!