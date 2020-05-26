Woot’s new smartphone sale starts at $79: iPhones from $95, Pixels, more

- May. 26th 2020 3:22 pm ET

Woot has just kicked off a new smartphone sale with a selection of iPhone and Android devices marked down from $79. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is Apple’s iPhone XS Max from $699.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $999 in new condition and Apple is charging $799 for a refurbished model. Notable specs include a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another top pick is the certified refurbished iPhone 6 at $94.99. This model certainly doesn’t pack the latest tech, but if you’re looking for a bargain buy, it’s a great option for the kids. We often see this model sell for $150 in new condition locked to pre-paid carriers. Today’s deal is the second-best refurbished offering we’ve tracked. Apple’s iPhone 6 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with a 12MP camera, Touch ID, and an A8 chip. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Make sure to check out our constantly updated Apple guide for additional deals on AirPods Pro, the 2020 iPad Pro, and much more.

iPhone XS Max features:

An all-screen design gives you a large, beautiful canvas for everything you love to do. And iPhone XS Max makes it massive, with a screen that measures 6.5 inches — our largest display ever on an iPhone. The OLED panels in iPhone XSallow for an HDR display with the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness and contrast. They’re the sharpest displays, with the highest pixel density, on any Apple device.

iPhone

