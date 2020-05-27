eufy’s 2K Video Doorbell now $100 at Amazon (Reg. up to $153) + more from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 37% off eufy security gear. You can score the eufy Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $153 or so, we have seen it down in the $135 range lately with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Designed to “protect your home as well as your wallet,” this is a one-time purchase with no hidden or additional fees. Providing 2560 x 1920 resolution and 2-way audio, you’ll be able to see who’s at the door and talk to them from just about anywhere while built-in AI will ignore stray cats passing by your new doorbell cam. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, the Remo+ RemoBell S is worth a closer look. Coming in at $85, it will also provide you with a video feed of your front door with 2-way audio and is even Alexa-ready. Rated 4+ stars.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box deals right here. If you already have a eufy Doorbell setup and are looking to add the chime into the mix it is $10 off today at just $20 Prime shipped. And speaking of home security, you can still save $25 on TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Pan Tilt Smart Camera and the Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit gear is up to $100 off right now.

More on the eufy Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell:

A Crystal-Clear 2K Image: High Definition 2560 x 1920 resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, ensures video is recorded in 2x the quality.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Respond in Real-Time: Speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!