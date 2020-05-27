Segway miniPro offers 14-miles of range for $270 (Refurb, Orig. $499)

Woot offers the Segway miniPro 320 Personal Transporter in certified refurbished condition for $269.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $499 price tag and $30 less than our previous mention. With support for users up to 220-pounds, this 2-wheel transport can move riders at up to 10MPH with a total range of 14-miles. Not to mention the IP54 rating makes it a suitable partner for various kinds of weather. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Includes a 1-year warranty.

For a more affordable option, albeit for lighter riders, consider going with the Razor E90 for under $100. This model offers speeds up to 10MPH with up to 80-minutes of continuous use. Max weight supported tops out at 120-pounds on this model. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Segway miniPro 320 features:

The age of the “hoverboard” is over. The Segway miniPRO 320 is the next evolutionary step of two-wheeled, self-balancing personal transporters. Segway and Ninebot utilized decades of combined industry knowledge to create smarter software, stronger hardware, and safer features. The miniPRO’s precision sensors automatically react to the rider’s movements and maintain stability over a variety of indoor and outdoor terrains. The knee control bar provides innovative steering precision that allows you to maneuver more effectively than two-wheel hover boards.

