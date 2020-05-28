It’s time to collect all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Every morning we collate the most notable price drops on apps from Apple’s digital marketplaces in to one handy list for you. Just about any app you might be eying will at some point appear on sale in these daily roundups, along with some hidden gems you might not have heard of before. Today’s highlights include titles like Sheltered, Cytus II, Space Marshals, Escapists 2, Worms3, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and many more. Head below for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reckless Racing 3: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PRO Disk Cleaner: FREE (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Infant Zoo: Sounds For Baby: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Egg Head: Peekaboo Baby Fun: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Infant Faces: Baby Fun: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Daily Budget Original Pro: $15 (Reg. $18)

Sheltered:

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future. As the overwhelming despair of this new world surrounds you, how will you survive? Your approach to the countless moral choices you’ll be faced with on a daily basis, could be the difference between the lives of your family or their unfortunate end.

