Save 36% on Fender's retro Monterey Bluetooth Speaker at a low of $150

May. 28th 2020

Amazon is currently offering the Fender 120W Monterey Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Adorama for the same price. Down from its $235 going rate, today’s offer saves you 36% and matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. Living up to its Fender branding, you’ll find a guitar amp-inspired design with a grille cloth and leather trim. With a 120W speaker system built in, Monterey delivers room-filling sound thanks to its pair of woofers and two tweeters. Bluetooth makes it easy to pair with all kinds of devices, and there’s a 3.5mm input for wired connections as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively you could bring the retro design home with a portable form-factor instead by going with Fender’s Newport speaker. This option brings a battery-powered design into the mix alongside a similar overall appearance as the Monterey, but with a $100 price tag.

If the featured deal doesn’t quite scratch that vintage itch, we’re still seeing a collection of Marshall speakers and headphones on sale from $70. With up to 28% in savings to be had, these deals are worth a closer look.

Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker features:

Stream music in your home, office, or dorm with the Monterey Bluetooth Speaker from Fender. The speaker features a 120W quad-driver design with two woofers and two tweeters housed in a wooden enclosure. It features a classic look inspired by the Fender ’68 custom amplifier, including the protective speaker grille, witch-hat knobs, amp jewel, and control labels. The speaker supports aptX and AAC codecs for clear wireless sound.

